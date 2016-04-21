American Express crushes earnings expectations

American Express posted a big beat on earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell.

The financial services giant earned $1.45 in adjusted earnings per share, on revenues of $8.1 billion.

Analysts had expected EPS of $1.33, and revenues of $8.05 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The company reaffirmed its forecasts for full-year earnings.

Its shares had fallen about 15% over the last year through to Wednesday’s close. They rose by as much as 2% in after-hours trading before trading little changed.

More to come …

