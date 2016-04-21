American Express crushes earnings expectations

American Express posted a big beat on earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell.
The financial services giant earned $1.45 in adjusted earnings per share, on revenues of $8.1 billion.
Analysts had expected EPS of $1.33, and revenues of $8.05 billion, according to Bloomberg.
The company reaffirmed its forecasts for full-year earnings.
Its shares had fallen about 15% over the last year through to Wednesday’s close. They rose by as much as 2% in after-hours trading before trading little changed.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: EX-UNDERCOVER DEA AGENT: What I did when drug dealers asked me to try the product
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.