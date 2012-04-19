AMERICAN EXPRESS: Credit Quality Is 'Among The Best We Have Ever Experienced'

Photo: Images_of_Money / Flickr

American Express beat EPS and revenue expectations in their release of first quarter earnings today.Earnings per share totaled $1.07 versus a predicted $1.01, and revenue narrowly beat expectations of $7.59 billion to earn $7.16 billion.



The company credited much of its performance this quarter to high cardmember spending, bolstering economist opinions that credit the consumer with leading the economic recovery.

From the report:

“Higher cardmember spending, excellent credit metrics and disciplined expense management helped us to start 2012 with record first-quarter earnings and revenues,” said Kenneth I. Chenault, chairman and chief executive officer. “Spending on the American Express network rose 12 per cent, remaining strong throughout the quarter, both in the U.S. and internationally. Credit quality continues to be among the best we have ever experienced, and our lending portfolio continued to grow at moderate levels.”

U.S. credit card services brought in $752 million, up 35 per cent from $555 million a year ago. International credit card services, however, only increased 4 per cent to $197 million.

Check out the company’s full press release on earnings:

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today reported first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, up 7 per cent from $1.2 billion a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.07, up 10 per cent from $0.97.

(Millions, except per share amounts)

Quarters EndedMarch 31,

PercentageInc/(Dec)

2012 2011 Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense $ 7,614 $ 7,031 8 % Net Income $ 1,256 $ 1,177 7 % Earnings Per Common Share – Diluted: Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders1

$ 1.07 $ 0.97 10 % Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 1,166 1,198 (3)%

Return on Average Equity 27.1% 27.9% 1 Represents net income, less earnings allocated to participating share awards of $14 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2012 and 2011.

Consolidated total revenues net of interest expense rose 8 per cent to $7.6 billion in the first quarter of 2012, from $7 billion a year ago. The increase reflects strong cardmember spending and higher net interest income driven by moderate growth in the loan portfolio.

Consolidated provisions for losses totaled $412 million, up from $97 million a year ago. This increase reflects a larger lending reserve release in the year ago period, partially offset by lower net write-offs in the current quarter. Credit quality continued to be at historically strong levels.

Consolidated expenses totaled $5.4 billion, up 4 per cent from $5.2 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflects higher salaries, employee benefits and other operating expenses, which were partially offset by lower marketing, promotion and rewards expenses. In the year ago period, consolidated expenses were reduced by the receipt of settlement payments from MasterCard and Visa totaling $220 million.

The effective tax rate was 29 per cent, down from 32 per cent in the year ago quarter. The tax rate reflects the realisation of certain foreign tax credits.

The company’s return on average equity (ROE) was 27.1 per cent, down from 27.9 per cent a year ago.

“Higher cardmember spending, excellent credit metrics and disciplined expense management helped us to start 2012 with record first-quarter earnings and revenues,” said Kenneth I. Chenault, chairman and chief executive officer. “Spending on the American Express network rose 12 per cent, remaining strong throughout the quarter, both in the U.S. and internationally. Credit quality continues to be among the best we have ever experienced, and our lending portfolio continued to grow at moderate levels.

“The underlying strength of the business allowed us to add to the competitive advantages of our card products and introduce new digital services that create value for merchants and customers who choose to pay with American Express.

“Coming into the quarter, we wanted to be particularly vigilant in managing discretionary expenses. We knew we wouldn’t have the same benefit from reserve releases and settlement payments from Visa or MasterCard that we had received last year. We were also concerned about the uneven recovery in the U.S. and a European environment that posed challenges to the global economy.

“While credit quality and business conditions stayed favourable, we maintained our focus on containing costs and kept the growth rate in total expenses well below that of our revenues.

“Our overall performance again underscored the advantages of our spend-centric business model, as did the results of a financial review, or stress test, of major financial companies that was completed by the Federal Reserve this quarter. American Express ranked among the highest in the group, and the Fed notified us that it had no objections to raising our quarterly dividend or repurchasing shares.

“As a result, we increased our quarterly dividend by 11 per cent to $0.20 per share, from the $0.18 level that we maintained throughout the financial crisis and recession. We are also moving ahead with plans to repurchase as much as $4 billion of outstanding shares this year and an additional $1 billion in the first quarter of 2013.”

Segment Results

U.S. Card Services reported first-quarter net income of $752 million, up 35 per cent from $555 million in the year ago period.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 9 per cent to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion a year ago. The increase was driven by higher cardmember spending and higher net interest income.

Provisions for losses totaled $301 million, up from $47 million in the year ago period. The increase primarily reflects a larger lending reserve release in the year ago period, partially offset by lower net write-offs in the current quarter.

Total expenses decreased 8 per cent from the year ago period when expenses reflected an elevated level of investment spending and higher costs associated with the Membership Rewards program. First quarter marketing, promotion, rewards and cardmember services expenses decreased 14 per cent from the year ago period. Salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses increased 3 per cent from year ago levels.

The effective tax rate was 36 per cent compared to 39 per cent in the year ago period.

International Card Services reported first-quarter net income of $197 million, up 4 per cent from $189 million in the year ago period.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 8 per cent to $1.3 billion, from $1.2 billion, reflecting higher cardmember spending and revenues related to Loyalty Partner, a business acquired on March 1st of last year.

Provisions for losses totaled $54 million, up from $5 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflects larger reserve releases in the year ago period.

Total expenses increased 9 per cent. The increase primarily reflects higher volume-related rewards costs and expenses associated with Loyalty Partner. Marketing, promotion, rewards and cardmember services expenses increased 13 per cent from year ago levels. Salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses increased 6 per cent from year ago levels.

The effective tax rate was (1) per cent compared to 21 per cent in the year ago period. The tax rates in both quarters reflect recurring permanent tax benefits allocable to the segment. In addition, the current period tax rate reflects the realisation of certain foreign tax credits.

Global Commercial Services reported first-quarter net income of $177 million, down 4 per cent from $184 million in the year ago period.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 3 per cent to $1.2 billion, from $1.1 billion, reflecting increased spending by corporate cardmembers, partially offset by higher client incentives and lower travel commissions and fees.

Provisions for losses totaled $35 million, up from $23 million in the year ago period, reflecting higher net write-offs.

Total expenses increased 5 per cent. Marketing, promotion, rewards and cardmember services expenses increased 23 per cent from the year ago period, primarily reflecting higher volume-related rewards costs. Salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses increased 2 per cent from the year ago period.

The effective tax rate was 27 per cent compared to 31 per cent in the year ago period. The current period tax rate reflects the realisation of certain foreign tax credits.

Global Network & Merchant Services reported first quarter net income of $357 million, up 14 per cent from $313 million in the year ago period.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 10 per cent to $1.2 billion, from $1.1 billion, reflecting higher merchant-related revenues driven by an increase in global cardmember spending, as well as an increase in revenues from Global Network Services’ bank partners.

Total expenses increased 8 per cent. Marketing, promotion, rewards and cardmember services expenses increased 4 per cent from the year ago period. Salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses increased 9 per cent from the year ago period.

The effective tax rate was 34 per cent for both the current and year ago period.

Corporate and Other reported first-quarter net loss of $227 million compared with net loss of $64 million in the year ago period. The results for the prior period included income of $220 million ($136 million after-tax) for the previously announced MasterCard and Visa settlements.

All information in the following tables is presented on a basis prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise indicated. The Company revised the income statement reporting of card fees on lending products, increasing Net card fees and reducing Interest and fees on loans. Corresponding amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. This change does not impact Total revenues net of interest expense in the income statement, or the Net interest yield on cardmember loans, a non-GAAP measure.

(Preliminary)American Express Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions) Quarters Ended March 31, Percentage 2012 2011 Inc/(Dec) Revenues Non-interest revenues Discount revenue $ 4,257 $ 3,902 9 % Net card fees 610 601 1 Travel commissions and fees 451 454 (1 ) Other commissions and fees 583 529 10 Other 580 475 22 Total non-interest revenues 6,481 5,961 9 Interest income Interest and fees on loans 1,611 1,555 4 Interest and dividends on investment securities 66 88 (25 ) Deposits with banks and other 30 20 50 Total interest income 1,707 1,663 3 Interest expense Deposits 129 137 (6 ) Short-term borrowings 5 – # Long-term debt and other 440 456 (4 ) Total interest expense 574 593 (3 ) Net interest income 1,133 1,070 6 Total revenues net of interest expense 7,614 7,031 8 Provisions for losses Charge card 178 198 (10 ) Cardmember loans 212 (120 ) # Other 22 19 16 Total provisions for losses 412 97 # Total revenues net of interest expense after provisions for losses 7,202 6,934 4 Expenses Marketing and promotion 631 709 (11 ) Cardmember rewards 1,467 1,577 (7 ) Cardmember services 221 164 35 Salaries and employee benefits 1,635 1,522 7 Professional services 691 663 4 Occupancy and equipment 438 394 11 Communications 96 95 1 Other, net 250 78 # Total 5,429 5,202 4 Pretax income 1,773 1,732 2 Income tax provision 517 555 (7 ) Net income $ 1,256 $ 1,177 7 Net income attributable to common shareholders (A) $ 1,242 $ 1,163 7 # – Denotes a variance of more than 100%. (A) Represents net income less earnings allocated to participating share awards of $14 million for both three months ended March 31, 2012 and 2011. (Preliminary) American Express Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Billions) March 31, December 31, 2012 2011 Assets Cash $ 27 $ 25 Accounts receivable 44 44 Investment securities 7 7 Loans 59 61 Other assets 15 16 Total assets $ 152 $ 153 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Customer deposits $ 38 $ 38 Short-term borrowings 4 3 Long-term debt 57 60 Other liabilities 33 33 Total liabilities 132 134 Shareholders’ Equity 20 19 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 152 $ 153 (Preliminary) American Express Company

Financial Summary

(Millions) Quarters Ended March 31, Percentage 2012 2011 Inc/(Dec) Total revenues net of interest expense

U.S. Card Services $ 3,884 $ 3,577 9 % International Card Services 1,299 1,208 8 Global Commercial Services 1,157 1,121 3 Global Network & Merchant Services 1,248 1,137 10 7,588 7,043 8 Corporate & Other 26 (12 ) # CONSOLIDATED TOTAL REVENUES NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $ 7,614 $ 7,031 8 Pretax income (loss)

U.S. Card Services $ 1,180 $ 910 30 International Card Services 196 240 (18 ) Global Commercial Services 244 265 (8 ) Global Network & Merchant Services 539 476 13 2,159 1,891 14 Corporate & Other (386 ) (159 ) # PRETAX INCOME $ 1,773 $ 1,732 2 Net income (loss)

U.S. Card Services $ 752 $ 555 35 International Card Services 197 189 4 Global Commercial Services 177 184 (4 ) Global Network & Merchant Services 357 313 14 1,483 1,241 20 Corporate & Other (227 ) (64 ) # NET INCOME $ 1,256 $ 1,177 7 # – Denotes a variance of more than 100%. (Preliminary) American Express Company

Financial Summary (continued)

Quarters Ended March 31, Percentage 2012 2011 Inc/(Dec) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE BASIC Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1.07 $ 0.98 9 % Average common shares outstanding (millions) 1,160 1,192 (3 ) % DILUTED Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1.07 $ 0.97 10 % Average common shares outstanding (millions) 1,166 1,198 (3 ) % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.18 11 % Selected Statistical Information

Quarters Ended March 31, Percentage 2012 2011 Inc/(Dec) Return on average equity (A) 27.1%

27.9%

Return on average common equity (A) 26.8%

27.6%

Return on average tangible common equity (A) 35.0%

35.6%

Common shares outstanding (millions) 1,166 1,202 (3 ) % Book value per common share $ 17.08 $ 14.54 17 % Shareholders’ equity (billions) $ 19.9 $ 17.5 14 % # – Denotes a variance of more than 100%. (A) Refer to Appendix I for components of return on average equity, return on average common equity and return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure. (Preliminary)American Express Company

Components of Return on Average Equity (ROE), Return on Average Common Equity (ROCE),

and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)

Appendix I

(Millions) For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 ROE

Net income $ 5,014 $ 4,935 $ 4,805 $ 4,663 $ 4,349 Average shareholders’ equity $ 18,525 $ 17,842 $ 17,277 $ 16,508 $ 15,564 Return on average equity (A) 27.1 % 27.7 % 27.8 % 28.2 % 27.9 % Reconciliation of ROCE and ROTCE

Net income $ 5,014 $ 4,935 $ 4,805 $ 4,663 $ 4,349 Earnings allocated to participating share awards and other 58 58 56 55 52 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,956 $ 4,877 $ 4,749 $ 4,608 $ 4,297 Average shareholders’ equity $ 18,525 $ 17,842 $ 17,277 $ 16,508 $ 15,564 Average common shareholders’ equity $ 18,525 $ 17,842 $ 17,277 $ 16,508 $ 15,564 Average goodwill and other intangibles 4,380 4,215 3,992 3,744 3,487 Average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 14,145 $ 13,627 $ 13,285 $ 12,764 $ 12,077 Return on average common equity (A) 26.8 % 27.3 % 27.5 % 27.9 % 27.6 % Return on average tangible common equity (B) 35.0 % 35.8 % 35.7 % 36.1 % 35.6 % (A) Return on average equity and return on average common equity are calculated by dividing one year period net income/net income attributable to common shareholders by one year average total shareholders’ equity/average common shareholders’ equity, respectively. (B) Return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, is computed in the same manner as return on average common equity except the computation of average tangible common shareholders’ equity, a non-GAAP measure, excludes from average total shareholders’ equity, average goodwill and other intangibles. The Company believes that return on average tangible common equity is a useful measure of the profitability of its business.

