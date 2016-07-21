American Express beats earnings expectations

American Express on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.
The financial services company posted $2.10 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), on revenues of $8.2 billion.
Analysts had forecast that the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.95 on revenues of $8.46 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Their concerns had ranged from increased competition in the credit card lending space, to, perhaps more importantly, the impact of Costco’s co-branding portfolio loss.
The company officially sold its Costco co-brand portfolio earlier this year, and offered its
Blue Cash Everyday Card to existing Costco cardholders, to try and win them back.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: How Apple Pay Could Destroy The Credit Card
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.