22 Must-See Charts That Show The Truth About The American Economic Recovery

Matthew Boesler

Given the Federal Reserve’s focus on U.S. economic data and its implications for policy, it’s helpful to understand which parts of the economy are getting stronger and which ones aren’t.

Following last week’s release of the first look at Q3 U.S. GDP, Barclays economists put together 22 charts breaking down by sector how the recovery has progressed over the past six years relative to other recoveries.

“Despite the pickup in Q3, the recovery in GDP in the current cycle remains sub-par,” write the economists in a note clients. “The weakness of consumer spending is the main reason. Consumption growth slowed in Q3 and is likely still suffering from a delayed response to tax hikes at the start of the year. The recovery in income growth and savings since then is an encouraging sign that consumer spending growth will pick up in Q4 and 2014.”

Thanks to Barclays for permission to run these charts.

1. Real GDP growth is now higher than at this point in the cycle during many other recoveries, though it has mostly lagged over the past several years.

Barclays chartBarclays

2. Industrial production has been fairly strong.

Barclays chartBarclays

3. ISM’s manufacturing index is finally picking up.

Barclays chartBarclays

4. Durable goods orders have also fared well.

Barclays chartBarclays

5. Inventory build-up has lagged throughout this recovery.

Barclays chartBarclays

6. Productivity growth has also been subpar.

Barclays chartBarclays

7. Personal consumption growth has been dismal.

Barclays chartBarclays

8. Personal income growth has been dismal as well.

Barclays chartBarclays

9. This has been one of the worst recoveries in terms of retail sales.

Barclays chartBarclays

10. It’s also been the best recovery in terms of vehicle sales.

Barclays chartBarclays

11. Consumer credit growth has been nonexistent.

Barclays chartBarclays

12. Consumer confidence has taken much longer than usual to recover.

Barclays chartBarclays

13. Job growth has undoubtedly been disappointing.

Barclays chartBarclays

14. The trend in initial jobless claims has been better than usual, however.

Barclays chartBarclays

15. Unemployment has slowly come down, as in other recoveries.

Barclays chartBarclays

16. Insured unemployment has slowly headed lower as well.

Barclays chartBarclays

17. The pace of growth in average weekly hours worked by manufacturing employees has been the fastest of any recovery.

Barclays chartBarclays

18. Manufacturing employment growth has also been robust.

Barclays chartBarclays

19. Growth in housing starts, however, has not been robust.

Barclays chartBarclays

20. Existing home sales have lagged but are finally starting to eclipse those in other recoveries.

Barclays 20Barclays

21. Residential construction growth has been subpar.

Barclays 21Barclays

22. Nonresidential construction growth has been nonexistent.

Barclays chartBarclays

