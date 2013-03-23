American Eagle's New 'Skinny Skinny' Jeans Are Actually ... Body Paint

The ‘jeans’ in question.

It looks like an April Fool’s joke that got released a little early: American Eagle published a video for a new line of “skinny skinny” jeans, but on closer inspection it turns out that the models in the spot are actually wearing body paint, not jeans.



On AE’s site, the “skinny skinny” line turns out to be … two cans of paint.

An AE spokesperson promised a more interesting explanation in the future, according to Mashable: “All I can say is we will revealing more in the near future. I know that’s not a satisfying answer but we have a plan to excite and delight our customers that I don’t want to ruin.”

Here’s the video:

And here’s the “product”:

