American Eagle has launched a pair of jeans with a bizarre element

American Eagle is betting that their customers love their coffee.



In light of National Coffee Day, American Eagle has launched a pair jeans called the Denim X Cafe that are made with coffee, Racked reports.

The jeans are made with recycled 2.25 grams of coffee grounds, according to an Instagram post from American Eagle.

Jeans with coffee grounds have several perks, according to Racked, including warding off foul smells and protecting your legs from UV Rays. Racked also points out that the jeans do not smell like coffee.

Pop star Hilary Duff posted an Instagram photo showing off her American Eagle jeans.



The jeans will be available in the near future on American Eagle’s website, according to the retailer’s Instagram post.

If wearing coffee-infused jeans isn’t your thing, you can celebrate National Coffee Day by picking up free coffee instead.

