I visited the new American Dream megamall on its opening day and it was eerily empty

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider The Nickelodeon Universe theme park was one of the first sections of the mall to open.

The American Dream megamall opened on Friday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Only the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and ice-skating rink were open to the public on opening day, in addition to some pop-up activities for Halloween.

When it fully opens, the 3 million-square-foot centre will have a theme park, ice rink, water park, and indoor ski centre in addition to over 450 shops and will be one of the largest malls in North America.

New Jersey Transit added an express bus service for transportation to and from the mall.

Here’s what it was like to go there on opening day.

American Dream is finally here.

The megamall opened in New Jersey on Friday in a ceremony over 20 years in the making.

As one of the largest malls in the US, the project had a drawn-out and often delayed evolution. At long last, the first phase of the complex – the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and an ice-skating rink -opened on Friday. Friends and family of some mall owners and employees were invited to experience the theme park on opening day.

Though tickets to the theme park sold out well before opening day, the public was invited to explore the unfinished complex and to partake in various pop-up Halloween-themed activities and an ice-skating rink in the mall.

New Jersey Transit added express bus services to transport guests to and from the mall to help alleviate traffic. The New York Waterway is also running a ferry service to American Dream from Manhattan with dedicated shuttles to help travellers complete their journey.

I took the New Jersey express bus line to American Dream on opening day and found it almost entirely empty. When I got to the mall, it was devoid of the large crowds that characterised Mall of America when it first opened in 1992. Still, the theme park and ice-skating rink were in great shape.

Here’s what it was like to go to American Dream on its opening day.

I took the 10:30 am New Jersey Transit 355 express line that went directly to the mall. The bus came on time and we boarded with plenty of extra space.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The ride to New Jersey was short, probably around 15 minutes in total. As we approached the complex, I saw a lot of areas still in the midst of construction.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

I also saw the exterior of the complex’s indoor ski slope, which is set to open in December.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

I arrived at the mall after a short shuttle from the bus stop and made my way to the interior with a group of high school students who appeared to be coming on a class trip to opening day.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Over 350 shops at American Dream are set to open in March 2020. Right at the top of the escalator, I noticed a hand-drawn sign that let me know Forever 21 would be opening in that unfinished space eventually.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

It was immediately noticeable that a lot of the mall was still in construction, likely in preparation for this final stage of opening.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Though devoid of stores, the corridors of American Dream looked mostly finished. But for the most part, there wasn’t much to see.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In some places, it seemed like things were still being prepared at the last minute for guests. I even found a corner of boxes at the entrance.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

After walking through some corridors, I made it to the complex’s ice-skating rink, which lived up to my expectations rather well. Still, the mall seemed eerily empty for an opening day.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Next to the ice-skating rink, a large window revealed the unfinished DreamWorks Animation water park, which is expected to open on November 27.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

From my vantage point, an opening in one month looked as though it may be unlikely. The park looked like it had a long way to go before completion.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Though most of the mall was not yet opened, there were some seasonal decorations lining the corridors that were a nice touch.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

I found everything from game tables …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… to trick-or-treating stations …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… to pumpkin decorating craft tables.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Halloween-themed decorations did a lot to liven up what could have been an endless stream of empty white hallways devoid of shops.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Finally, I made my way to the main event of the day, the opening of the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

I was told by an employee that the theme park was mostly filled with friends and family of the owners and creators of the mall that day.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

After a marching band procession with different executives and government officials, I headed up to a balcony overlooking the park to hear some opening day words.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

“This is a big day for New Jersey and a whole lot of folks,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at the opening day ceremony with representatives from Triple Five Group, the group which has overseen the project since 2011.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

“This is a journey that we’re all still on, so there’s a ways to go with the other phases,” Murphy also said. “But this is a great first step.”

I headed down to the theme park to check out the over 35 rides and attractions. A huge orange Nickelodeon blimp dripping with slime was the perfect welcome to the park.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The park was filled with rides of multiple thrill levels, from roller coasters to merry-go-rounds. Each ride was based on a different character or show from Nickelodeon.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There seemed to be something for all ages in the park …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… and there were multiple opportunities to meet some characters from different television shows. First, we ran into Chase from Paw Patrol.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also some lifelike statues of other characters throughout the park, like this Squidward statue that appeared to be waiting for the next bus out of Bikini Bottom.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

I loved seeing all the television shows I watched as a kid come to life in these rides. I found rides from shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Fairly OddParents, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Plus, the whole park was indoors, which attractions director Jeff Davis said is a great advantage. “I don’t think there’s any downside to having an indoor environment that’s controlled, that you’re going to buy a ticket and not have to worry about the weather,” said Davis, who started his career as a rides operator in his teens.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Even though the sky was not necessarily the limit for rides here, the thrills still looked out of this world.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

However, there were some tamer thrills available as well, like this ropes course themed after Legends of the Hidden Temple, a television show that aired in the 1990s and was recently rebooted.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the opening of the Nickelodeon Universe theme park seemed to be a great success for American Dream.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As for the rest of the complex, only time will tell if the centre can keep itself on track for the rest of its slated opening dates — and if the crowds will show up to come and see everything the massive complex is promising.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

