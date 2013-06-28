Here Are The Most Expensive Cities To Run A Household In America

It is getting harder and harder for families to live the American dream. Fixed costs like education and housing have only driven more people into the poor house, and the suburbs are no longer the picture perfect image of middle-income security.



Mint.com found the most and least expensive places for households in America, comparing average costs of household items over the past two years.

Where does your household fall?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.