Karl Rove's SuperPAC Is Using Charlie Brown To Mock Obama's Economy Speech

American Crossroads, a SuperPAC founded by Bush strategist Karl Rove, released its own translation of President Barack Obama’s big economy speech last night with a Charlie Brown-themed attack ad, arguing that Obama’s only economic message was, “It’s not my fault.”



The short video splices together Obama’s repeated references to the Bush years and corporations, followed by the PAC’s interpretation of his words: “Blame everyone else.”

The ad closes with: “After 4 years of the same excuses…Eventually they just sound like this:” and dubs Obama with the the “wah, wahhh” noises of Charlie Brown’s teacher.

Watch the ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.