Here's what we know about the next season of 'American Crime Story'

The first instalment of “American Crime Story” looked at one of the most controversial trials in American history. The second is turning attention to one of the country’s largest national disasters.

At a TCA panel for “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” executive producer Brad Simpson said the writers have started to turn in episodes for “American Crime Story: Katrina.”

“It will be about the intensity of what it was like to be on the ground in that pressure cooker,” Simpson said at the panel, according to Vulture. “And the bigger crime, it was predictable. Like ‘O.J.,’ it turns a lens back on America and shows some uncomfortable truths about it.”

Actors have not yet been announced for the project, though it’s likely Ryan Murphy will cycle through his pool of actors.

Murphy-staple Sarah Paulson told Deadline that she intends to return.

“The Katrina story, to me, is a literal American crime,” she said. “It says something about a uniquely American attitude, and I find it incredibly potent.”

“O.J.” star John Travolta has also expressed interest in returning for season two because of the ties to his real-life experience with Katrina. Travolta flew his own private jet to deliver five tons of food for victims of the hurricane.

