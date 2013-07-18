14 American Housing Markets That Are Swamped With Foreclosures

Steven Perlberg, Mamta Badkar
One in every 324 of all U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing in the second quarter, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.

This was down 27% from a year ago.

RealtyTrac’s Q2 report showed a total of 404,842 U.S. properties with filings in Q2 2013.

Many local housing markets continue to struggle with foreclosures despite the “housing recovery” seen at the national level.

We drew on the report to highlight 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

Reading, Pennsylvania

1 in every 168 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
978

Change from Q1 2013:
+86.29%

Change from Q2 2012:
+42.15%

Source: RealtyTrac

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1 in every 163 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,120

Change from Q1 2013:
+50.74%

Change from Q2 2012:
-7.05%

Source: RealtyTrac

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida

1 in every 161 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,242

Change from Q1 2013:
-1.43%

Change from Q2 2012:
+13.84%

Source: RealtyTrac

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 143 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
26,574

Change from Q1 2013:
-18.75%

Change from Q2 2012:
-29.67%

Source: RealtyTrac

Sarasota-Bradenton-Venice, Florida

1 in every 141 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,831

Change from Q1 2013:
-4.84%

Change from Q2 2012:
-8.11%

Source: RealtyTrac

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

1 in every 133 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,027

Change from Q1 2013:
-17.67%

Change from Q2 2012:
-2.59%

Source: RealtyTrac

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

1 in every 129 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,438

Change from Q1 2013:
-23.32%

Change from Q2 2012:
-26.53%

Source: RealtyTrac

Rockford, Illinois

1 in every 128 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,133

Change from Q1 2013:
-20.88%

Change from Q2 2012:
-19.36%

Source: RealtyTrac

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

1 in every 122 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,075

Change from Q1 2013:
-17.91%

Change from Q2 2012:
-1.95%

Source: RealtyTrac

Akron, Ohio

1 in every 117 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,657

Change from Q1 2013:
+56.02%

Change from Q2 2012:
+96.52%

Source: RealtyTrac

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 116 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
8,074

Change from Q1 2013:
-25.69%

Change from Q2 2012:
-13.60%

Source: RealtyTrac

Ocala, Florida

1 in every 110 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,481

Change from Q1 2013:
-16.56%

Change from Q2 2012:
+27.67%

Source: RealtyTrac

Jacksonville, Florida

1 in every 95 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,266

Change from Q1 2013:
+10.82%

Change from Q2 2012:
+50.88%

Source: RealtyTrac

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 84 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
29,291

Change from Q1 2013:
-5.42%

Change from Q2 2012:
+30.61%

Source: RealtyTrac

