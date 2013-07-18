14 American Housing Markets That Are Swamped With Foreclosures

One in every 324 of all U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing in the second quarter, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
This was down 27% from a year ago.
RealtyTrac’s Q2 report showed a total of 404,842 U.S. properties with filings in Q2 2013.
Many local housing markets continue to struggle with foreclosures despite the “housing recovery” seen at the national level.
We drew on the report to highlight 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.
1 in every 168 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
978
Change from Q1 2013:
+86.29%
Change from Q2 2012:
+42.15%
1 in every 163 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,120
Change from Q1 2013:
+50.74%
Change from Q2 2012:
-7.05%
1 in every 161 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,242
Change from Q1 2013:
-1.43%
Change from Q2 2012:
+13.84%
1 in every 143 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
26,574
Change from Q1 2013:
-18.75%
Change from Q2 2012:
-29.67%
1 in every 141 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,831
Change from Q1 2013:
-4.84%
Change from Q2 2012:
-8.11%
1 in every 133 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,027
Change from Q1 2013:
-17.67%
Change from Q2 2012:
-2.59%
1 in every 129 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,438
Change from Q1 2013:
-23.32%
Change from Q2 2012:
-26.53%
1 in every 128 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,133
Change from Q1 2013:
-20.88%
Change from Q2 2012:
-19.36%
1 in every 122 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,075
Change from Q1 2013:
-17.91%
Change from Q2 2012:
-1.95%
1 in every 117 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,657
Change from Q1 2013:
+56.02%
Change from Q2 2012:
+96.52%
1 in every 116 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
8,074
Change from Q1 2013:
-25.69%
Change from Q2 2012:
-13.60%
1 in every 110 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,481
Change from Q1 2013:
-16.56%
Change from Q2 2012:
+27.67%
1 in every 95 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,266
Change from Q1 2013:
+10.82%
Change from Q2 2012:
+50.88%
1 in every 84 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q2 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
29,291
Change from Q1 2013:
-5.42%
Change from Q2 2012:
+30.61%
