14 American Housing Markets That Are Swamped With Foreclosures

One in every 324 of all U.S. housing units received a foreclosure filing in the second quarter, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.



This was down 27% from a year ago.

RealtyTrac’s Q2 report showed a total of 404,842 U.S. properties with filings in Q2 2013.

Many local housing markets continue to struggle with foreclosures despite the “housing recovery” seen at the national level.

We drew on the report to highlight 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

