The 15 Cities That Are Desperate For More Stimulus

Mamta Badkar
Philadelphia flyers

Photo: AP

According to the BLS, there were no net new jobs created in August.President Obama, who has been criticised for doing little to create jobs, proposed a $447 billion American Jobs Act yesterday to help boost job growth.

CareerBliss conducted a survey to evaluate job growth across the country and ranked cities that have showed the lowest job growth year-over-year.

They found that jobs related to education, infrastructure and construction had been hit the hardest over the last two years. Based on their rankings, we’ve pulled together 15 cities that desperately need job growth.

Note: The data shows job growth for positions which paid $50,000 or less a year.

#15 New Orleans

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -17.84%

#14 Louisville

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -18.8%

#13 Philadelphia

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -19.12%

#12 Dallas

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -19.23%

#11 New York

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -19.66%

#10 Phoenix

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -19.79%

#9 Minneapolis

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -19.9%

#8 Tulsa

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -20.4%

#7 Fort Worth

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -21.97%

#6 Des Moines

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -23.21%

#5 Omaha

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -24%

#4 Pittsburgh

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -25.63%

#3 Hartford

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -28.65%

#2 Austin

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -30.56%

#1 Orlando

Job growth 2010 - 2011: -33.33%

