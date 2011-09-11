The 15 Cities That Are Desperate For More Stimulus

Photo: AP

According to the BLS, there were no net new jobs created in August.President Obama, who has been criticised for doing little to create jobs, proposed a $447 billion American Jobs Act yesterday to help boost job growth.



CareerBliss conducted a survey to evaluate job growth across the country and ranked cities that have showed the lowest job growth year-over-year.

They found that jobs related to education, infrastructure and construction had been hit the hardest over the last two years. Based on their rankings, we’ve pulled together 15 cities that desperately need job growth.

Note: The data shows job growth for positions which paid $50,000 or less a year.

