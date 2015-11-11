This American got cheated out of a medal by Russia at the Olympic Games

After the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) dropped its bombshell report about doping in Russian track and field, a US Olympian that competed against the athletes implicated in the scandal is speaking out.

Alysia Montaño was one of the medal favourites in the 800m before the 2012 Olympics in London, but ended up finishing in fifth place. Now, three years later, the WADA claims that the two Russian runners who finished ahead of her were doping. Mariya Savinova (who won gold) and Ekaterina Poistogova (who won bronze) are two of the five Russian athletes who deserve lifetime bans for doping, according to the WADA.

However, Montaño says that even if the International Olympic Committee retroactively bans the two runners and she gets a medal, it won’t be the same as winning it in London.

“There’s so much that goes into you expecting more out of yourself. It’s not just the medal,” she said on Periscope. “It’s not just you being the bronze medalist, silver medalist, gold medalist. It’s about you putting out an honest effort. Being cheated out of it, you can’t ever get back those moments. You can’t ever replace those feelings that I would have been able to experience.”

The report could lead to Russia being excluded from the 2016 Olympic Games.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Andrew Fowler

