There's Only One Part Of The World Where CEOs Aren't Terrified Of Austerity

Government austerity is sometimes seen as a problem for Greece or the US, rather than the new global regime. A majority of international CEOs, however, said they were worried about austerity in a comprehensive PwC survey.



The only region where a majority of CEOs isn’t terrified of austerity is the Middle East, where governments hand out as much oil money as they need to keep people happy.

In Europe 63% of CEOs agreed that public sector cuts would slow domestic growth.

In North America austerity is an even bigger concern, affecting 67% of CEOs.

Even more worried are CEOs in East Asia and Africa, probably because government spending drives so much growth in these areas.

Austerity is a bigger concern than political instability, except in Latin America:

