These 5 American Cars Make Us Thankful

America’s auto industry has been a bit down and out over the last few years.But we cannot forget that American ingenuity has led to entire segments of vehicles which have been the target and inspiration for an entire industry.

So, on Thanksgiving, we wanted to take a look at just five of the cars that have put the US automakers on the map as the most creative and innovative in the industry.

#5 Ford Model T: Henry Ford invented the production line and brought the car to the masses.

#4 Chevrolet Corvette: This piece of Americana is one of the most enduring sports cars in the world and is still the gold standard.

#3 Ford Mustang: Ford invented the pony car category and became a sensation that is still on sale today.

#2 Chrysler Turbine Car: Chrysler innovated and put a gas turbine engine in a car. Smooth acceleration and a woosh followed.

#1 Ford F150: The best selling automobile in the world. Enough said.

