American Businessman Wrecks His $30 Million Ferrari In One Of The Most Expensive Crashes Ever

An American multi-millionaire crashed his Ferrari 250 GTO in central France while on a trip to commemorate the legendary model’s 50th anniversary, the India Times reports.



The man, investor Christopher Cox, crashed the GTO, which he bought in 2005 and is estimated to be worth more than $30 million, while taking a spin on the legendary Gueux race course on Friday.

The racetrack jaunt was part of a five-day tour that also included Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason in his 250 GTO.

Only 39 of these Ferraris were ever made and were all built between 1962 and 1964.

To add injury to insult, his wife Ann broke her leg in the accident.

