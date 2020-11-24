Major business leaders reportedly signed a letter urging Trump to concede, and warn that 'our democracy grows weaker' the longer the presidential transition is delayed

Associated Press/Andrew Harnik President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Over 100 American business leaders have signed a joint letter urging President Trump to concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, the New York Times reported on Monday morning.

The group includes the president of private equity firm Blackstone and the head of real estate firm Tishman Speyer.

“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” the letter reportedly says.

The group, which includes major Republican and Democratic donors, will reportedly demand that the head of the General Services Administration release funds to begin the presidential transition.

The group of executives who signed the letter includes the leaders of real estate firm Tishman Steyer, and the president of private equity firm the Blackstone Group. It demands that the head of the General Services Administration, Emily W. Murphy, affirm President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and release funds to begin the transition, according to the Times.

Among the executives who signed the letter are major Republican donors, some of whom have discussed withholding funds for Republican candidates for US Senate in the Georgia runoffs this coming January until Trump concedes.

According to the report, the group was organised by New York State Attorney General Letitia James following an initial call organised by business leaders.



Some business leaders, including prominent Trump supporter and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, have thus far defended the sitting president. Schwarzman’s position, however, has changed: “The outcome is very certain today and the country should move on,” he told the Times in a statement. “I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am now ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy.”

President Trump has refused to concede the election, and his legal team continues to pursue cases in several states. Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly claimed widespread voter fraud, but have yet to provide any evidence of such claims.

