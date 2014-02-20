American Bobsledder's Awesome Reaction To Winning A Silver Medal Included A Snow Angel

Lauryn Williams and Elana Meyers could not hold off Team Canada in the final heat of the women’s bobsled, but that didn’t mean the Americans were disappointed winning the silver medal.

Long after the event had ended and before the international feed cut off, Williams and Meyers mingled with American fans. As Williams walked away, she dropped the ground and did a snow angel as Meyers took a picture.

Williams is no stranger to Olympic medals. She previously won a silver medal and a gold medal as a sprinter in the Summer Olympics.



Americans Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans also medaled, finishing third and taking home bronze. The four Americans posed after the flower ceremony.

Getty Images Bobsled silver medallists Elana Meyers (L) and Lauryn Williams (2ndL) of the United States team 1 pose with bronze medalists Jamie Greubel (R) and Aja Evans of the United States team 2

