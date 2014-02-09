American Bobsledder Had To Literally Bust Through A Bathroom Door In Sochi After Being Trapped

American bobsledder Johnny Quinn got trapped in his bathroom in Sochi after taking a shower.

Without a way to call for help he used his training as a bobsled pusher to literally bust through the door in order to get out.

Later, Quinn and his teammates appeared on the “Today” show where he called it an “unfortunate situation” and later joked that as a pusher he is bigger than the other guys and had to make sure the hole was big enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.