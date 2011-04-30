10 Incredible Weapons That Only America Has

Photo: defence review

The Soviets exploded their first nuclear weapon in 1949. China revealed plans for its own stealth bomber last year.But there are still some weapons the rest of the world doesn’t have.



Weapons like the MQ9 Reaper Drone, the Laser Avenger and the MAARS Robot give U.S. troops the advantage on any battlefield around the world.

Some of these weapons have been around for several years but were recently modified, and some are still in production.

