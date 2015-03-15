This air base in Qatar carries out American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

The Al-Udeid Air Base acts as the headquarters for US Central Command in its efforts for “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Syria. The base, located around 30 miles from Qatari capital Doha, is a large desert facility where plans are carried out for the airstrike campaign.

