12 American Bars To Drink At Before You Die

Most people have a favourite watering hole, but how many can say they’ve gotten drunk at the most famous bars in America?



Derek Hembree and Clint Lanier are college buddies who decided to travel around the U.S. to discover the best saloons, pubs, and dives across the country.

They published their findings in a book, Bucket List Bars.

Each bar has a story, from Al Capone’s favourite speakeasy to the setting of the greatest party ever thrown.

If you’re a true bar aficionado, it’s worth paging through the more than 70 drinking locations mentioned in the book. We spoke with the bar-hopping duo to find out which were their absolute favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.