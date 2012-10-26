American Auto Sales Keep Climbing In October

Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Last month, auto sales crushed expectations, largely on the backs of Chrysler, Toyota, and Honda.The official numbers for October won’t be available for a few days, but things are looking good, according to a forecast by J.D. Power and Associates.



The marketing research firm predicts sales will continue September’s trend of double-digit year-over-year growth, and that they represent a 13 per cent rise over October 2011 figures.

In contrast, Europe is dealing with a devastating drop in auto sales. Ford announced it will shut down two plants in the UK and one in Belgium in anticipation of $1.5 billion in losses on the year.

Peugeot has so far avoided cutting jobs, thanks to a bail-out from the French government, in the form of $9 billion of credit guarantees.

The JD Power and Associates forecast does not break down sales figures by automaker.

SEE MORE: 8 Cheap Cars The Richest Americans Love To Drive

[Via Automotive News]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.