American Auditions For 'Tennis Idol' Following Match At Australian Open

Vania King is a relatively unknown American tennis player, that does have two Grand Slam titles under her belt in women’s doubles (2010 Wimbledon and U.S. Open). But apparently she is also quite the talented singer. So it was only natural that she be asked to single a couple of lines after her second-round match at the Australian Open.



Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.