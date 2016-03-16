Most Americans are in denial about the possibility of robots taking their jobs

A lot of people live in a state of denial when it comes to worrying trends. Even if they accept the trend is happening, they don’t think it will personally affect them.

That’s exactly what the Pew Internet Research Center discovered when it asked more than 2,000 Americans whether robots and computers would replace their jobs. As this chart from Statista shows, 65% of people believe that within 50 years, robots and computers will “definitely” or “probably” do “most of the work currently done by humans.”

But within that same group, 80% think their own job will “definitely” or “probably” still exist by then.

