More than 40 per cent of Americans say smartphones will never replace cash

Apple Pay is launching in the UK today. So now it’s just a matter of time before everybody uses their smartphones to pay for everything, right?

Maybe not. Apple Pay has been around in the US since October, and Google Wallet for several years, but according to a February Harris survey, compiled here by Statista, 43% of Americans think their smartphones will never replace cash for the majority of their purchases, and 37% think they won’t replace credit cards.

That said, 42% think smartphones will beat cash within 10 years, and almost half (49%) think credit cards are doomed in that time frame, so there’s still a lot of upside for Apple Pay and its competitors like Google Wallet.

