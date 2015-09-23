Apple has four years to change our minds about electric cars

Apple is full speed ahead on designing its own electric car, with a ship date of 2019.

That gives the company four years to convince Americans that electric cars are worthwhile. According to a recent Harris Poll survey, charted here by Statista, more than half of Americans are concerned about electric cars’ price, range, repair costs, reliability, or performance.

This is an unprecedented challenge for Apple — it’s one thing to convince people to take a chance on a fancy mobile phone that costs several hundred dollars. It’s quite another to get people to spend tens of thousands of dollars to replace one of their most important possessions.

