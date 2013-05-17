American Apparel's 'Unisex' Ads Portray Men And Women Very Differently

Laura Stampler
American Apparel unisex

When perusing American Apparel’s website for “unisex” wear, you might notice a strange trend.

While men in non-gender-specific shirts are shown modelling the clothing in innocuous poses — looking straight at a camera or smoking a cigarette — the female models all seem to forget their pants.

Swedish blogger Emelie Eriksson is sick of American Apparel’s habit of letting male models wear shirts like normal human beings when women are posed almost naked in sexually explicit positions, for the very same clothing item.

Obviously, this is a deliberate ploy by American Apparel, which is known for shock tactics in advertising and regularly getting banned for vulgarity in the UK.

Still, the side-by-side comparison of how the retailer markets identical pieces to the different sexes is jarring. We’ve collected a few. (Warning: partial nudity ahead.)

Here's how American Apparel sells a unisex flannel shirt to a man.

And here's how the retailer thinks it should look on a woman.

All women wearing the innocuous garb suddenly find themselves incapable of wearing pants.

Men can wear them.

But not the ladies. (Maybe American Apparel was out of stock?)

Again, while male models wear unisex shirts as part of an ensemble ...

... female models wear them as an accessory.

This doesn't even seem targeted at a female consumer base.

Boys smoke in their unisex button downs.

Women pose seductively behind glass tables.

But it isn't limited to button downs.

The same double standard goes for denim vests.

And innocuous hoodies.

Or not so innocuous hoodies.

Men primarily get standard poses.

With the slightest touch of personality.

To be fair, sometimes pants are allowed.

That's not the only double standard in the fashion world.

Here's the hypocrisy-laden history of plus-sized models>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.