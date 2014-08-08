American Apparel's Provocative Back To School Ads Are Igniting Fury

American Apparel is facing heat for a provocative back-to-school campaign in the U.K.

The retailer published photos online that showed models leaning over in plaid, schoolgirl-style skirts.

The photos, some of which have been removed, ignited a firestorm among shoppers.

One Twitter user posted the photo and wrote they were fueling “Lolita fantasies and rampant sexism a plenty.”

Other Twitter users chimed in:









No way….that is so cliched…I feel a mixture of defiled, sad and let down @VagendaMagazine @anygirlfriday very child prostitute

— rebecca pearson (@rebeccapearson) August 7, 2014

@anygirlfriday this is really very dangerous and wrong!!!

— daftmamma (@Angeline1611) August 7, 2014

@VagendaMagazine @anygirlfriday how can a society that so publicly reviles peadophiles just allow this sort of advertising! #doublestandard

— Joanne Foy (@jojolafoy) August 7, 2014

American Apparel hasn’t commented on the photos. We’ve reached out to the retailer and will update when we hear back.

This isn’t the first scandal to rock the retailer.

In June, CEO Dov Charney was fired, stemming from long-time allegations of sexual harassment of employees.

They have also had ads banned in the UK for being too suggestive.

