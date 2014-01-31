American Apparel Has A 62-Year-Old Lingerie Model

American Apparel is known for its edgy advertising.

Now, the brand has featured a 62-year-old modelling lingerie.

“Sexy has no expiration date,” the company writes in a Facebook post introducing the model, Jackie O’Shaughnessy.

O’Shaughnessy’s has appeared in the company’s ads before, though never in lingerie, reports Alyssa Vingan at Fashionista.

The model told Fashionista last year that she was scouted by the retailer while hanging out in the West Village of Manhattan:

“I found a spot on the stoop and sat there smoking in my puffy winter coat and a woman walked by and said, ‘You look so regal sitting there smoking that cigarette.’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t think most people would agree with you these days.’ And she answered, ‘It’s not the cigarette. You’re just beautiful,'” O’Shaughnessy said.

She had never modelled before, but enthusiastically accepted an offer to work for American Apparel.

