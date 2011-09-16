American Apparel Responds to Fried-Chicken-Munching Plus-Sized Model

Photo: Nancy Upton’s Tumblr extrawiggleroom.tumblr.com

Quick recap: American Apparel hosted an online, popular-vote competition to select a plus-sized model to star in the company’s marketing campaigns.This is something of a new direction for Dov Charney‘s body-obsessed company, which hasn’t been doing all that well recently.



With trademark American Apparel subtlety, they called it “The Next BIG Thing.”

Not everyone was excited about this, and Dallas resident Nancy Upton managed to subvert the competition from within.

After submitting pictures of herself bathing in ranch dressing, eating fried chicken in a pool, and rubbing her face in cherry pie, she won the popular vote.

But American Apparel wasn’t feeling it.

An open letter to Upton from the brand’s creative director, Iris Alonzo, played like a curt “we’re sorry that we offended you” non-apology.

Alonzo went on to explain their intentions behind the contest: “Our only motive was to discover and celebrate the many beautiful XL women around the globe who enjoy our brand, and to promote the recent size additions to our collection. Nothing more, nothing less.”

And, oh yeah, she went ahead and revealed that despite the fact that she won the popular vote, Upton will not be representing the company.

Which is good, because Upton had already stated that she wouldn’t model for the company even if she did win.

For her part, Upton pledged to respond to the letter publicly this week. Stay tuned.

