American Apparel is backing away from the sexy ads that made it famous

American Apparel is backing off from the sexual ads that made it famous, the LA Times reports.

The announcement of American Apparel’s new strategy comes a few days after the company got a temporary restraining order against ex-CEO and founder Dov Charney, who was fired from the company last year.

The plan was detailed in a note to its shareholders in which the company said it would ditch the sexy ads and “recast the brand in a positive, inclusive and socially-conscious light” in order to revive sluggish sales.

The brand has been repeatedly criticised over the last few years for its overly sexy ads, with some being banned outright. In the UK the brand had three ads banned in over just four months.

The company described millennials — the group they want to reconnect with — as a ‘large, affluent and growing population’ aged between 15 and 35 years old.

Here are some before and after images from the company.

Before:

And today:

