We Can't Even Show You American Apparel's Latest Ads (NSFW)

Dov Charney’s American Apparel has been steadily descending into pornography.



Earlier this year ads showed nude sketches. Then there were nude watercolors. Now actual topless photos, which won’t appear in American magazines.

Meanwhile this public company is on the brink of bankruptcy.

See Also: The Heartbreaking Story Of How American Apparel unravelled In Less Than A Decade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.