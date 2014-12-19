Meet American Apparel's New CEO

American Apparel Paula Schneider is the next CEO of American Apparel.

Fashion executive Paula Schneider is the new CEO at American Apparel.

The brand officially terminated founder Dov Charney after allegations of misconduct. Schneider will start January 5.

“My goal is to make American Apparel a better company, while staying true to its core values of quality and creativity and preserving its sweatshop-free, made in USA manufacturing philosophy,” Schneider said in a company statement.

While Charney is an outrageous public figure with a knack for causing controversy, his replacement seems more low-key.

Investors seem to like Schneider — shares are up 30% since she was appointed.

Business Insider asked to interview Schneider, but American Apparel representatives denied our request.

Here’s what we know about her so far, per her LinkedIn page.

1. Studied costume design in college.

She graduated from California State University — Chico in 1983. She minored in teaching.

2. Background in fashion retailing.

Schneider has served as president for many top fashion brands, including BCBG Max Azria, Laundry by Shelli Segal, and Warnaco Swimwear group.

3. Deep knowledge of finance.

Schneider has served as senior advisor for a private equity group. This expertise could help her turn around finances at American Apparel, which has struggled with cash flow for some time.

4. Ran a consulting business.

Schneider has had her own retail consulting business for two years. This means it’s possible that she’s worked with American Apparel before.

5. Philanthropist.

Schneider has been actively involved in fundraising for years, especially through the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.