American Apparel's Profits Are Getting Clipped Thanks To Groupon

Just when it looked like things were starting to look up for cash-strapped American Apparel, profits are reportedly getting shaved.Why?



Groupon.

From The New York Post‘s James Covert:

The hipster clothing chain racked up impressive sales gains during the holidays, but profits were squeezed hard as it took steep discounts, including those from a barrage of Groupon offers nationwide, sources told The Post.

…

American Apparel rang up millions of dollars in the fourth quarter selling cardigans, corduroys and sexy leggings through the daily deals site — a heap of bargains amounting to a “small but material” percentage of the company’s $157 million in total sales during the period, said one source briefed on the company’s finances.

The controversial clothing company has been struggling to turnaround its operations.

