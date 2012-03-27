Take A Tour Of American Apparel's Notorious LA Factory

Photo: christianhasdiabetes on flickr
Even after the illegal immigrant raids, multiple sex scandals and a close call with bankruptcy, American Apparel’s “sweatshop-free” business model is still something to brag about.The apparel brand is going on the offensive by offering an unusually detailed online tour of its Los Angeles factory.
We’ve picked out the highlights, including the ridiculously erotic procedure used to clean the solar roof.
The factory is located in a gritty industrial area known as Skid Row. It has a state of the art solar installation on the roof, which gets cleaned three times a year.
This is George Taschyan, a lifelong shoemaker, who recently folded his manufacturing operation into the American Apparel Factory
On the other end of the building are the mechanics who fix everything from broken machinery to irons
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.