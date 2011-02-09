The Heartbreaking Story Of How American Apparel unravelled In Less Than A Decade

American Apparel once used to be the trendy store that was too cool for school. However, now the store may be too cool to even stay open.



As of September the company’s debt was $133.6 million.

American Apparel’s journey to a state of near bankruptcy was driven by its eccentric CEO Dov Charney.

In the past eight years it has had lawsuits filed against it by employees over compensation, working conditions and sexual harassment and in the last few months it has received subpoenas by the SEC and NYSE.

It has been in a sales slump for several quarters and last August Charney said he was not sure if the company was going to survive for 12 more months.

Former GAP CFO John Luttrell took over this week as CFO of American Apparel in an attempt to restructure the company. But he’s got quite a mess on his hands.

