The Full Story Of The Amazing Rise And Predictable Fall Of American Apparel CEO Dov Charney

Yesterday, American Apparel fired its founder and longtime CEO Dov Charney.

The move comes as a shock, because for years Charney has had voting control of his company’s stock and he’s successfully faced down a series of sexual harassment allegations — many of which turned out to be false or have no legal basis. (Charney famously gave the company an overtly sexual image: He was known to have girls in bikinis wash the factory roof.)

Allan Mayer, the company’s newly-appointed co-chairman, told The L.A. Times, “This is not easy, but we felt the need to do what we did for the sake of the company … Our decision to do what we did was not the result of any problems with the company’s operations.” He said the board launched an investigation into Charney’s sex life earlier this year after “new information came to light.”

