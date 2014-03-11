American Apparel CEO's Cousin Wrote A Play About Accusations Of Sexual Harassment That Sounds Oddly Familiar

Playwright Oren Safdie, first cousin of American Apparel CEO Dov Charney–who’s been accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits–wrotea play about sexual harassment taking place in the workplace of a clothing brand. Buzzfeed reporter Sapna Maheshwari first pointed out the connection.

The play, “Unseamly,” is about a young female employee charging her former boss, “the CEO of an international clothing company known for its risqué billboards,” with sexual harassment. It ran in Montreal from late February to early March of this year.

Both Charney and the American Apparel brand have had their fair share of legal troubles throughout the years. The controversies ranged from Charney being accused multiple times of sexual harassment to avid criticism of the brand’s overt sexuality in its advertising.

According to Buzzfeed, “The play paints an unflattering picture of all the characters, but especially Slatsky, who, like Charney, is also dark-haired and dresses in the kind of white short-sleeved polo favoured by the real-life CEO.”

Safdie also crafted the sexual harassment case as uncannily similar to the real-life case by Irene Morales against Charney, who accused him of making her his sex slave in 2011. The case was thrown out in 2012.

Has this caused any familial tension within the creative clan? “I’ve always drawn from my family, people that I know,” Safdie told the Montreal Gazette. “When it’s your own family, it does ruffle some feathers, and I’ve had to deal with that over the years. But we’re a loving family and we all bounce back and hug each other.”

And it seems like Charney has taken it all in stride. “Dov loves his cousin and is looking forward to seeing the play soon,” a spokeswoman for American Apparel told Buzzfeed in an email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.