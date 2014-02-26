29 Photos Of Racy American Apparel Ads Taking Over Los Angeles

Three years ago photographer Thomas Alleman drove past a sexy American Apparel billboard awkwardly juxtaposed above an auto repair shop in East Hollywood.

“I found the dialogue between the simple, clean, and direct presentation of a hip fashion fantasy and the urban environments that surround theses ads really striking,” Alleman wrote via email.

And so he began capturing the infamous ads, which often feature scantily clad women, as they appear all over Los Angeles, where the company is based.

Alleman shared his photo series, entitled “The American Apparel,” with us along with his thoughts on each photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.