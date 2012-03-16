Here's The Real Reason George Soros Loaned American Apparel $80 Million

The New York Post stuck to the usual script when describing American Apparel’s new $80 million credit facility from Crystal Financial, which is backed by George Soros: CEO Dov Charney’s company is a “financial disaster” that’s “entangled in lawsuits with young, beautiful women”; the loan helped Charney avoid the “prospect of a bankruptcy,” and thus “Dov has dodged a very big bullet this time.”



This, after all, is the company whose CEO has a reputation so comical that he survived the discovery of nude pictures of him floating around the internet.

While it’s true that AA has been an infamous disaster area under Charney—the stock remains under $1— much has changed at America’s most infamous apparel advertiser in the last year.

AA has turned itself around. Its total sales are growing. Most of its segments (wholesale, internet, international) except the U.S. retail division are expanding nicely—and Charney has taken a knife to that division.

Here’s the case for American Apparel, and why the Soros/Crystal millions—loaned at a higher rate of interest than the 15 per cent line from Lion Capital it replaced—looks like a great bet.

