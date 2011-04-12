At Least One American Among Bus Passengers Kidnapped In Mexico

Photo: AP

The U.S. Consulate in the Mexican city of Matamoros has warned that criminal gangs may be planning attacks “in the near future” against U.S. law enforcement or U.S. citizens in the northern border states Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi.



The consulate, which lies just across the border from Brownsville, Texas, warned Americans not to travel in Taumaulipas.

The announcements come after dozens of men were forced off passenger buses by masked gunmen in Tamaulipas earlier this month. Mexican authorities are now determining if any of those men are among the 72 corpses found there last week, buried in mass graves just 80 miles from the Texas border.

At least one American was said among the passengers, U.S. officials told the AP Sunday.

Mass kidnappings have become a steady stream of revenue for Mexico’s criminal organisations, most notably the brutal Los Zetas gang, Reuters reports. A study by the National Human Rights Commission showed that at least 11,333 migrants were kidnapped in Mexico between April and September last year, many in large groups. Extortion fees over that period totaled more $500,000.

