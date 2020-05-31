An American Airlines worker reveals why he's giving up his dream job — and his paycheck — to take a buyout

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

As airline employees brace for coming layoffs, their companies have announced buyout offers, part of an effort to reduce the ranks through voluntary departures rather than layoffs.

While it might seem reasonable for workers to take their chances, some are choosing to take the buyouts, opting for a degree of certainty and the continuation of at least some benefits.

We spoke with an American Airlines employee who has decided to take a buyout, who explained why he’s giving up his dream job and his paycheck.

With layoffs looming across the US airline industry, carriers are trying to avoid forced job cuts by offering employees incentives to leave voluntarily.

In recent days and weeks, major airlines including American, Delta, and United have announced voluntary buyout offers for some employees.American and United’s offers were for managers, along with support and administrative workers. Offers for frontline employees are coming.

The offers all involve an element of continued pay for at least a few months, medical coverage, and ongoing employee travel benefits.

Whether to accept the buyouts or not can be a difficult choice for workers for whom it’s not easy to determine whether they will be targeted by layoffs. American and United have both said they expect to lay off around 30% of administrative and management workers, while Delta has not publicly stated a number.

For some workers, it isn’t just a job

For many airline workers, their job is just that: a job. You go in, do your day’s duties, and head back home. Or in the case of flight crews, go in, work your trips, and then forget about what was likely just another day in the office.

For a subset of employees, though, working for an airline in any capacity is a dream come true.

Aviation enthusiasts, or “AvGeeks,” permeate virtually every work group in the airline industry. For them, every day is a thrill, a chance to be a part of an unfathomably large and complex global machine that makes criss-crossing the world as easy as a few taps on a smartphone.

Plus, the access they have at work affords opportunities to go plane-spotting every day, seeing the newest jets, liveries, and airlines, and in some cases, rare, once-in-a-lifetime sightings.

Not to mention the employee travel benefits, which provide the opportunity to fly on different types of planes and airlines, to destinations all over the world, for little or no cost.

One American Airlines employee prepares to give up on the dream

John is one of those employees (his name has been changed for this article, at his request).

In his three years at American – and three years at a smaller airline before that – John has had the opportunity to get up close to all manner of airline operations and planes. He’ll even snag an empty seat on a flight during days off to go plane-spotting in another city, and maybe stop at a favourite sandwich shop for lunch before heading back.

In his current role, John is considered a manager, rather than a frontline unionized employee. He’s loved virtually every aspect of his job, but recent months have been hard.

“We’ve only worked five days a month, partly due to a lack of flying, and partly to enable social distancing,” he said. “We still got full pay, though.”

American was among the major airlines – including Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue – to receive assistance with payroll through the federal CARES Act.

In that time, stress over the future has been building, John said.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety, a lot of mixed emotions,” he said. “Just a lot of waiting for the inevitable bad news.”

Despite some moments of optimism from American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and president Robert Isom, the airline said last week that it would need to downsize its management and support staff by 30% to survive the crisis.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, airlines receiving aid are prohibited from furloughing or laying off workers until October 1. American said layoffs will be announced by July 30; workers will be paid through September 30.

“Realistically, we all saw that this was coming, but we remained optimistic,” John said.

American announced two voluntary early out programs – or VEOPs – along with the layoff warning.

There are two offers that eligible employees can apply for. Under the first offer, which prioritises continued pay, employees will work through late June or July, but will earn 33% of their base pay through December 31, 2020. They would keep their employer-subsidized health insurance through the end of the year, and be eligible for COBRA at full rates after that.

Those employees will also continue to get flight benefits for five years, and will get 250,000 frequent-flyer miles.

Under the other VEOP, which prioritises travel and health benefits, employees will work through roughly the same end date, and would then receive 33% of their base pay, along with full health coverage, through September 30. After that, employees would be eligible for COBRA, but at a reduced rate – the same amount they currently pay for employer-subsidized health insurance – for 18 months.

Employees taking that plan will keep travel benefits for 10 years, and will receive 350,000 frequent-flyer miles.

Employees who take their chances and are laid off will not receive severance, will be eligible for COBRA at full rates, and get one year of continued flight benefits.

John says he does not want to leave the job he loves, but said he’s afraid that if he declines the VEOP, he’ll end up on the layoff list.

“The layoffs are inevitable, I have relatively low seniority,” he said. “It’s a huge gamble between separating with some continued pay or really solid travel benefits, or getting laid off with no severance.

John does a bit of unrelated work on the side, and is hoping he can rely on that until he finds a new full-time job.

Because of that, he decided to apply for the travel and health severance offer from the airline.

“Healthcare at my current employee rate for 18 months is incredibly appealing,” he said. “Plus 10 years of travel, and the frequent flyer miles are hard to turn down. I’ll still make one-third of my pay between whenever my last day is and September 30.”

John the travel benefit would be especially enticing while he plans his next career move.

“In the meantime, I can take day trips to go spotting, or go visit friends and family,” he said.

John said he is disappointed to see his airline tenure end amid the industry’s worst-ever crisis, but said he remains optimistic for the future. American has said it plans to prioritise former employees who take a VEOP if they reapply for jobs with the airline within five years, assuming things pick back up by then.

