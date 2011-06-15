American Airlines Will Now Give Passengers Galaxy Tabs As In-Flight Entertainment

Photo: via NewGadgets.DE

If you fly on an American Airlines flight, you may get handed a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to use as part of your in-flight entertainment. American Airlines announced today it plans on deploying 6,000 Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 devices to be used in premium cabins on select AA flights.”We are working hard to revitalize our fleet and invest wisely in new products and services to modernize and enhance the travel experience,” American Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer Virasb Vahidi. “Working with Samsung to outfit our premium cabins with the innovative Galaxy Tab will give our premium customers a modern and innovative in-flight entertainment experience.”



The Tabs will initially be used in premium cabins on transcontinental flights between JFK and LA, JFK and san Francisco, and Miami and LA.

“Our engagement with American Airlines further illustrates the growing interest and demand we’re seeing from enterprise customers for the Samsung Galaxy portfolio,” said Tim Wagner, vice president and general manager of enterprise sales for Samsung Mobile. “As we continue to grow our enterprise customer base, we’re committed to empowering a connected mobile workforce and enabling leading companies like American Airlines to enhance their customers’ experience by providing world-class entertainment and enterprise-ready devices.”

