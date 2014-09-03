American Airlines: We Aren't Changing Reclining-Seat Policies

Fights have been breaking out in the suddenly unfriendly skies over the right to recline your seat in coach. On Tuesday, a Delta flight was forced to divert from a scheduled landing so that combative passengers could be kicked off.

Given that there have been several of these incidents over the past week and a half, we wondered if the airlines were making any changes.

Here’s what American Airlines told us:

• There’s no policy for reclining seats.

• Since there’s no policy, cabin crews won’t be making proactive seat-reclining announcements.

• American hasn’t seen an uptick in unruly passengers, and only a small percentage of flights have been affected by unruly passengers.

• Cabin crew will intervene only when the safety of the passengers is an issue.

• The captain has ultimate discretion on whether a flight will divert.

We also reached out to Delta and United. We’ll update if they get back to us.

