American Airlines chose a strange photo to accompany an assuring tweet about hiring more flight attendants

American Airlines added 700 new flight attendants this year, and they decided to tweet about it using a strange image.

“Did you know? This year, we’ve added more than 700 flight attendants to our #AATeam,” American Airlines tweeted earlier Tuesday. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of several people, presumably flight attendants, wearing life-preservers and practicing safety procedures on a raft in a pool.

Here’s the tweet:

Did you know? This year, we’ve added more than 700 flight attendants to our #AATeam. pic.twitter.com/7AOnAS5tRV

— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 11, 2015

While we’re always grateful for a team that knows what to do in an emergency, the photo was a little jarring. We reached out to American Airlines and we’ll update the post if we hear back.

A few Twitter users also thought the photo was strange:

@AmericanAir Why are they in the water? Shouldn’t they be on a plane?

— Brett Godfrey (@brettgodfrey) August 11, 2015

@AmericanAir did you find them hanging off the side of a raft or something?

— Benjamin Y. Clark (@BenClarkPhD) August 11, 2015

This isn’t the first time an airline has tweeted a bizarre photo. In 2014, US Airways made headlines after tweeting a pornographic image and leaving it up for almost an hour.

At least this particular photo is safe for work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.