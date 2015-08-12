American Airlines chose a strange photo to accompany an assuring tweet about hiring more flight attendants

Madison Malone Kircher

American Airlines added 700 new flight attendants this year, and they decided to tweet about it using a strange image. 

“Did you know? This year, we’ve added more than 700 flight attendants to our #AATeam,” American Airlines tweeted earlier Tuesday. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of several people, presumably flight attendants, wearing life-preservers and practicing safety procedures on a raft in a pool. 

Here’s the tweet:

While we’re always grateful for a team that knows what to do in an emergency, the photo was a little jarring. We reached out to American Airlines and we’ll update the post if we hear back.

A few Twitter users also thought the photo was strange:

This isn’t the first time an airline has tweeted a bizarre photo. In 2014, US Airways made headlines after tweeting a pornographic image and leaving it up for almost an hour.

At least this particular photo is safe for work.

