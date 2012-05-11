Man Stripped Of Unlimited Flight Pass After Costing American Airlines $1 Million Each Year

Mr. Vroom

Now bankrupt American Airlines used to offer an incredible — and pricey — perk. Until 2004, $500,000 could buy a lifetime first class travel ticket for any route.But, according to The Daily Mail, one man is having it revoked after amassing 36 million miles and costing American nearly $1 million a year.



Jack Vroom (yes, that is his real, hilarious name), bought the pass in 1989 and has taken advantage ever since.

He has flown far and wide, sometimes for just a few hours. He took a trip to Milan just to grab a motorcycle exhaust and has gone to London for a quick shopping trip.

One of Mr. Vroom’s more frequent trips was to take a sheet of silver to Guadalajara, Mexico to have belt buckles made. And while his son was in college, he’d fly 2,000 miles every weekend to watch him play football.

But he also helped people. The pass came with a companion seat, so one thing he did with it was fly home AIDS victims so they could stay with their families.

American has deemed that Mr. Vroom’s use of the pass has violated the terms they set forth, as they have accused him of selling the companion tickets. That’s when they revoked the pass.

Even with the current financial issues, American expects to continue honouring the passes held by other customers. Mr. Vroom says he believes there are 40 in the world.

