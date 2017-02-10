American Airlines gains even though people didn't travel as much in January

Tina Wadhwa

American Airlines is up 3.02% at $46.42 a share on Thursday morning despite a decline in January travel demand.

The air carrier reported 0.3% decline in January traffic but said it continues to expect first quarter total revenue per available seat mile to be up 2.5 % to 4.5% year-over-year.

American Airlines reported earnings on January 27 which saw a fall in profit from a year earlier, when it recorded a $3 billion tax benefit.

