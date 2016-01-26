2 passengers and 3 flight attendants injured after American Airlines flight hit severe turbulence

Flickr/Eric Salard An American Airlines 767 similar to the one involved in the incident.

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Milan was diverted to Newfoundland Sunday evening after several aboard were injured when the flight encountered severe turbulence, the Associated Press reported.

Two passengers and three flight attendants aboard the Boeing 767 were transported to a local hospital.

The flight was carrying 192 passengers and 11 crew members.

One of the flight attendants remains in the hospital for observation, though all others have been released, a spokesperson for the airline said.

“We are taking care of our passengers and crew.” The spokesperson said. “A replacement aircraft, along with additional American employees, arrived in Newfoundland. The aircraft will depart for Milan later today.”

The fasten seatbelt light was illuminated at the time.

