American Airlines lost $2.2 billion in the first quarter as the coronavirus began to wreck the airline industry. This quarter is poised to be even worse.

American Airlines lost $US2.2 billion dollars in the first quarter as the coronavirus roils the airline industry.

The airline retired a variety of aircraft types as part of its effort to lower expenses, including its Boeing 757 and 767, Embraer E190, and Airbus A330-300 fleets.

It was American Airlines’ biggest loss since 2008.

American Airlines lost more than $US2.2 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2020, the airline said on Thursday – its biggest loss since the start of the 2008 financial crisis.

The loss came as the ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to a near-complete drop in travel demand and sent the airline industry into disarray.

American Airlines’ loss came on revenue of $US8.52 billion – which was down nearly 20% from last year, but in line with other airlines that have reported their results.

The airline lost $US2.65 per share on an adjusted basis.

As the crisis has begun to look like a long-term downturn with an even longer recovery, airlines around the world have grounded planes and suspended routes. American sent its 757, 767, E190, and A330-300 fleets into early retirement, with CEO Doug Parker acknowledging that the airline will “have to be smaller” to recover.

The airline has also received $US10.6 billion in credit line and payroll grants through the federal CARES Act, and sought other credit lines. The airline ended the quarter with $US6.8 billion in available liquidity, and expects to end the second quarter with $US11 billion.

US airlines have slashed capacity 80-90% in recent weeks, as travel demand has dropped as much as 97% amid corporate travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and anxiety over the outbreak.

“Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge,” Parker said in a press release.

The airline will hold an earnings call with analysts and reporters Thursday morning.

